Minister says Simon Harris acted as soon as he was aware of latest CervicalCheck controversy

The Finance Minister says the Health Minister acted as soon as he became aware of the latest controversy to hit CervicalCheck.

It’s been revealed that around 800 women haven’t received test-results because of an IT problem at a US lab.

Speaking during a visit to Kerry today, Minister Paschal Donohoe says the HSE is run by very good people who want to do their best by patients.

He says his colleague, Health Minister Simon Harris, acted as soon as he was made aware of the matter:

Meanwhile, the Minister for Finance says he is more determined than ever to ensure that UNESCO World Heritage status is granted to the transatlantic cable sites in Valentia and Newfoundland.

Paschal Donohoe is in south Kerry today to attend the 3rd Valentia Lecture which is examining the island’s role in globalisation.

The gathering marks the transmission of the first transatlantic cable which was sent from Valentia Island to Heart’s Content in Newfoundland, Canada in 1858.

Minister Paschal Donohoe fully supports the project: