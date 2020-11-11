Minister says new funding for Kerry Airport can’t cover investment loss

New funding for Kerry Airport will not cover investment losses sustained by the Farranfore facility.

That’s according to Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton.

She was speaking after an extra €6 million was announced yesterday for Kerry, Knock, and Donegal airports.

It comes as the Department of Transport said it’s reviewing a loss of almost €306,000 made by Kerry Airport on an investment.

Minister Naughton says this new funding must be used for operational purposes, such as airport security, and can’t cover investment losses.