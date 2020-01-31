Minister says Kerry and Cork CAMHS waiting lists will reduce in near future

A government minister says waiting lists for Kerry children and teenagers seeking an appointment with mental health services will reduce in the near future.

Late last year, it was shown that 564 children and teenagers in the Kerry and Cork region were waiting for an appointment with the HSE’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS), with 147 of these waiting longer than a year.

Jim Daly, Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, says measures have been introduced to reduce the numbers, including the hiring of 114 assistant psychologists.

He says these roles – which are based in 77 CAMHS units across the country – can help to treat those on waiting lists, lessening the need for consultants to treat all cases.

The Fine Gael TD adds mental health difficulties can be progressive, making early intervention very important: