Minister Ross welcomes report of Sustainable Tourism Working Group

Kerry Junior Minister Brendan Griffin is welcoming the report of the Sustainable Tourism Working Group.

It was established under the auspices of the Tourism Leadership Group, and has worked to review international policy and best practice in sustainable tourism.

It has recommended a series of guiding principles for sustainable tourism development in Ireland, and has now reported to Ministers Brendan Griffin and Shane Ross and members of the Tourism Leadership Group.

Minister Griffin says the ultimate goal of sustainable tourism is to strengthen the tourism sector, while working to protect the environment, communities, and the long-term viability of the industry itself.