Minister with responsibility for electoral reform says lessons still to be learned from Listowel ruling

The minister with responsibility for electoral reform says lessons are still to be learned from a Listowel ruling.

Following the 2014 local elections, the Supreme Court found in favour of Kerry County Council hopeful Dan Kiely and ruled that papers which did not start with a ’1′ were invalid.

It’s believed the consequences of that ruling were not publicised well enough to the public.





John Paul Phelan, the Minister of State for Local Government and Electoral Reform, was speaking after over 73,000 spoiled votes were cast in the European Parliament elections, 20,000 of which were blank.

He says there have been several reports published over the past 15 years and a year-long public consultation ended in March.

Minister Phelan claims an electoral commission will be set up to review election processes.