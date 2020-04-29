Minister rejects accusation restrictions not lifted due to Government failure to manage testing

The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment is rejecting accusations that COVID-19 restrictions aren’t being lifted due to Government failure to manage testing.

Speaking to Radio Kerry, Minister Richard Bruton said there’s a global shortage of regent for testing, and this is not a failing by the Irish government.

He also says the figures aren’t good enough at this point to relax restrictions.

The former Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation says he’s very concerned about the economic impact of lockdown.

Minister Bruton says he’s particularly concerned for smaller businesses.