Minister reassuring preparations are being made for rescheduled Leaving Certificate exams

The Education Minister is reassuring students and parents that preparations are being made for next month’s Leaving Certificate examinations.

There are fears the rescheduled State exams may not go ahead because of COVID-19 restrictions.

A statement from Minister Norma Foley says she and the Department of Education are keenly aware of the importance of the November exams to the 2,820 students registered to sit them.

Planning is well underway, and additional funding will be provided to schools to ensure exams can be held in a safe manner that adheres to public health advice.

Killarney woman Patricia Harte’s son is due to sit the exams; she says it’s been a very stressful and uncertain year for young people.