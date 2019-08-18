Minister to launch Kerry Forest Connections Project

The Kerry Forest Connections Project will be launched on Wednesday (August 21st).

The Minister for Food, Forestry and Horticulture Andrew Doyle will officially launch the project at a Forest Fun event at Lyrecrompane Resource Centre.

The project aims to get people of all ages out to observe, enjoy and participate in forest life.

The event will take place from 3pm to 6pm and will run in conjunction with National Heritage Week’s Wild Child Day.

There will be a scavenger hunt, tree identification and natural art and local craft demonstrations taking place to mark the launch.