Minister for Justice hopes decision will be made soon on Tralee courthouse

The Minister for Justice hopes a decision will be made soon on the plans for Tralee courthouse.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly sought an update on the plans to relocate from or refurbish the Ashe Street building.

Deputy Daly, who was speaking at the Dáil Select Committee on Justice and Equality, believes the building should be refurbished.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said the options for Tralee courthouse are under consideration and she hoped a decision would be made soon.

Deputy Pa Daly also asked for an alternative venue to be sourced to swear in jurors after Christmas; he says the John Mitchel’s Complex would be ideal for social distancing.