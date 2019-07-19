Minister for Housing to visit Kerry this afternoon

The Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy TD is to visit Kerry this afternoon.

The Minister will be performing the official opening of two new local authority housing schemes.

The first is at Ard Bhearna on Killarney Road in Kenmare, where Mr. Murphy TD will be unveiling 22 new units at 3 o’clock.

He will then open 11 new units at Croílár na Mistéalach on Mitchel’s Road in Tralee at 5:45pm.

Minister Murphy will also be visiting two current housing developments.

The first is at Sruthain na Sáilí in Dereen, Killarney at 4:30, with the second at An Cún in Killeen, Tralee at 6:30.