The Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation spoke to Jerry who asked her about a number of issues including that of ‘false’ negative tests for COVID-19 and the rising clusters of the virus in nursing homes.
41 more people die as a result of COVID-19
41 more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic.19 more cases have been confirmed in Kerry.36 deaths occurred in the...
Increase in domestic incidents in Kerry during COVID-19 restrictions
Kerry Gardai say there’s been an increase in domestic incidents during the current COVID-19 restrictions.Gardai say the rise in cases reflects a national trend.Over...
ESB Networks postpones electric vehicle trial in Kerry
ESB Networks has postponed a trial of electric vehicles in Kerry.It was part of the utility's pilot programme on the Dingle Peninsula, which aims...
Frontline Shoutouts – April 14th, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...
Students react to Leaving Cert delays – April 14th, 2020
With news that the Leaving Cert won't go ahead in June and may be held in July or August instead, how is that going...
Terrace Talk – April 13th, 2020
On this weeks Terrace Talk, John Delaney and the Loan – one year on, what’s changed? Irish Times journalist Mark Tighe speaks one year...