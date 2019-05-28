Minister Harris says extra 29 beds to be introduced in UHK before year end

Minister Simon Harris says an extra 29 beds will be introduced in UHK before year end.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae questioned the Minister for Health during parliamentary questions in the Dáil recently, about plans to introduce more beds in the Kerry hospital.

Concern over the availability of hospital beds throughout the country has intensified in recent months, due to record numbers of patients waiting on trolleys.

Minister Simon Harris says he recognises that hospitals are increasingly operating at or above capacity, with year-round demand pressures that are further challenged over the winter months.

He says the Health Service Capacity Review 2018 recommended an increase in acute hospital beds of over 2,600 by 2031.

In relation to University Hospital Kerry, Minister Harris says there are plans to introduce 29 beds in the hospital by the end of 2019, with a view to bringing this extra capacity into operation in the first quarter of 2020.

Deputy Healy-Rae says however, that he cautiously welcomes the Minister’s announcement, as the beds were promised before, but not delivered.