Minister Griffin says substantial funding for two of Kerry’s greenway projects imminent

Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin says substantial funding for two of Kerry’s greenway projects is expected be announced in the coming weeks.

Minister Griffin says he is totally confident of a positive announcement in relation to the Tralee-Fenit and Listowel-Kilmorna greenways.

He is says both Kerry projects fared well in the application process and is confident they will receive the necessary funding to proceed to full construction as soon as possible.





The official announcement is expected in the coming weeks.