Chinese landmarks such as the Great Wall of China will not ‘go green’ for St Patrick’s Day this year because of the coronavirus.

Tourism Ireland says it’s suspended all marketing activity in the country due to the outbreak.

Several new landmarks will take part in the ‘Global Greening’ campaign including Madison Square Garden in New York and the Smurf Statue in Brussels.

Outgoing Junior Tourism Minister Brendan Griffin says they felt running the campaign in China this year would be inappropriate.