Minister Griffin hopes Cahersiveen direct provision centre will be closed

Kerry’s Junior Minister hopes a direct provision centre in Cahersiveen, where there’s been an outbreak of coronavirus, will be closed.

150 asylum seekers moved to the centre at the former Skellig Star Hotel in March.

Yesterday, a man living at the centre claimed 19 people have tested positive for coronavirus there.

Fine Gael TD and Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin understands that number of residents have tested positive and says safe self-isolation isn’t possible at the centre.

He says significant action is needed to protect the centre’s residents, staff and the people of Cahersiveen; he expects there’ll be developments today, following a meeting between the department of Justice and Health.

Minister Griffin wants to see residents relocated to a more suitable centre:

Meanwhile, Independent TD Michael Healy Rae says he told Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan that the Cahersiveen centre should be closed.

Deputy Healy Rae was speaking to Minister Flanagan yesterday and says he got the impression from the Minister that this option was being looked at.