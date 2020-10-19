Minister for Foreign Affairs says new restrictions will cost country €100 million a week

The Minister for Foreign Affairs says the new restrictions will cost the country €100 million a week.

Fine Gael TD Simon Coveney says the government has been weighing up the public health advice in recent days, including taking more decisive action in an effort to slow the virus.

He says government is acutely aware that tighter restrictions will have a huge impact on businesses and people’s livelihoods.

Minister Coveney says Kerry is particularly hard hit by any increased measures, considering the county’s reliance on tourism and hospitality services.

However, he says if increased restrictions aren’t brought in now, it’ll cost the country more in the long term.