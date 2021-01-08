Minister Foley insists she abided to public health views on partial reopening plan

The Minister for Education insists she abided by public health recommendations when proposing to partially reopen schools.

The government last evening reversed a decision to bring Leaving Certificate students and those with additional needs back to school for three days a week for the remainder of the month.

Minister for Education Norma Foley says the initial plan involved the movement of 60,000 students from a population of 1.1 million, adding it was a “concrete” and an “acceptable proposal” from a reduced mobility viewpoint.

The Kerry Fianna Fáil TD says she spoke with opposition education spokespersons and representatives of teachers and students on Monday and that many of them were in favour of reopening schools for Leaving Cert students.

However, when asked if she believed they had performed a U-turn, she said every individual can speak for themselves.

Minister Foley doesn’t agree she focused solely on NPHET’s advice that transmission rates within schools are low, while overlooking the increased risks associated with mobility, that of students being dropped off and picked up from schools.