Minister for Finance stresses need for balanced growth across all regions

A key priority of the Project Ireland 2040 plan is to ensure balanced growth across all regions, not just in major cities, according to Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe.

The Minister was speaking at the Valentia Lecture, the theme of which was Globalisation – Our Interconnected and Interdependent World.

Minister Donohoe said that in the new world of globalisation it is crucial that Ireland remains an open economy but one based on strong foundations including policy certainty, consensus and political composure.

The Minister said a core strategy of the National Broadband Plan is to provide high speed reliable digital connectivity to ensure rural areas can share in national economic growth and gains from globalisation.

He said that in our lifetime we will see the return of cottage industries where manufacturing can become decoupled from scale and can be done in any location.

The Minister said that one of the greatest challenges facing the country will be dealing with a new national question of how we thrive as a small open economy in a globalised world, just as we are dealing with the old national question of borders.

Minister Donohoe committed to continuing to supporting attempts to attain UNESCO World Heritage Status for the Transatlantic Cable Stations at Valentia and Hearts Content in Newfoundland.

Extensive tributes were paid at a gala dinner last night to the late Anthony O Connell and Bob Joyce for the key roles they played in advancing the project.