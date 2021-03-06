Minister for Education says proposals to end direct provision a significant first step on road to integration

The Minister for Education says proposals to end direct provision is a significant first step on the road to integration.

Fianna Fáil TD and Minister for Education Norma Foley was speaking after the government published a white paper on the international protection support system.

The report, which aims to deliver on a commitment made in the Programme for Government, outlines an end to direct provision and the implementation of a new system of support for international protection applicants.

Under the new system, those applying for protection will be helped to integrate more fully, with supports across health, housing, education and employment being provided.

Minister Norma Foley is welcoming the development, saying it’ll ultimately strengthen and enrich local communities.