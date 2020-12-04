Minister for Education officially opening services centre in Tralee

The Minister for Education will officially open a services centre in Tralee this morning.

The new Bon Secours Health System Shared Services Facility, which is in Monavalley, will have accommodation for 16 staff and cater for those working in human resources, finance and procurement.

It’ll also have secure and supervised warehousing facilities to satisfy storage requirements of the hospital.

This will enable the hospital to create additional capacity and expand its services.

Minister Norma Foley will attend the official opening this morning.