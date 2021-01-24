Minister for Education and Kerry TD welcomes funding for local community groups

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the announcement of over €60,000 (€62,534) in funding for Kerry community groups.

73 projects across Kerry were awarded funding under the Community Enhancement Programme, which is designed to support community groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas.

Childcare groups, playgrounds, recreational groups, community gardens, sports grounds and initiatives that support the elderly are among the projects to receive funding.

Minister Foley says the funding is an endorsement of the wonderful voluntary work that goes on in local communities, and has come at a time when the spirit of community has never been more important to the people of Kerry.

The full list of community groups:

A Better Ballyduff, Listowel €1,000

Ballyduff Tidy Towns, Listowel €500

Tarbert Bridewell CLG Listowel €500

Knockanure Development Association Group, Listowel €500

Moyvane/Knockanure Parish Pastoral Council, Listowel €500

Ballyheigue Social Economy Enterprises CLG, Listowel €1,000

Ballyheigue Social Economy Enterprises CLG, Listowel €500

Asdee Community Development Association, Listowel €1,000

Ballybunion Community Forum Clg. Listowel €1,000

Kilshenane Community Group, Listowel €1,000

Ballybunion Sea & Cliff Rescue Service Listowel €750

Kerry Writers’ Museum, Listowel €1,000

Listowel Rugby Football Club, Listowel €750

Woodview Resident’s Association, Listowel €500

Ballyheigue Development Association, Listowel €1,750

The Diarmuid O Catháin Cultural Centre, Listowel €500

Duagh Sports & Leisure Complex Ltd, Listowel €500

Lixnaw Community Centre, Listowel €500

North Kerry Home Maintenance Service, Listowel €2,000

Moyvane Community Sports Hall, Listowel, €500

Tidy Tralee Together, Tralee €1,500

Tralee International Resource Centre, Tralee €900

Phoenix Women’s Centre (Kerry Women’s Recource Centre), Tralee €500

Kerry Stroke Support Group, Tralee €500

Irish Girl Guides – North Kerry Tralee €500

Cumman Iosaef, Tralee €2,000

Castleview Residents Association, Tralee €1,000

Rahoonane Community Centre, Tralee €1,000

Kerry County Council, Baile Mhuire LTD. Tralee €1,000

Tralee Community Development Project, Tralee €400

The Spa Tidy Village Group, Tralee €1,000

Kerry County Council, Tralee Rowing Club (Cumann Ramhaíochta Thrá Lí) Tralee € 00.

Mountain Biking Kerry (MTBKY) Tralee €400

Kilcummin Looking Good, Killarney €750

Kerry Parents & Friends Assoc.Killarney €1,000

Kerry Parents & Friends Assoc. Online Education Provision Team, Killarney €1,000.

Ballydribeen Residents Association, Killarney €1,000

Social Action Group, Rathmore CLG, Killarney €1,500

Killarney Men’s Shed, Killarney €470

Killarney Water Rescue, Killarney €750

Killarney Celtic Football Club, Killarney €500

Kerry Public Participation Network, Countywide €2,000

Kerry Cycling Campaign, Countywide €2,000

South Kerry Development Partnership CLG, Countywide €1,364

Castlegregory Community Council, Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne €1,000

Castlemaine Community Services Group (Castlemaine Comm. Centre)

Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne €500

Comhar Chumann Forbartha An Leith Triúigh Teo Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne €750

Scartaglin Day Care Service (Scartaglin Social Action) Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne € 1,000

Castleisland Day Care Centre, Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne €500

West Kerry Care of the Aged, Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne €700

Knocknagoshel Sports & Recreation Assoc. CLG Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne €500

Cordal Community Resource Centre Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne €2,000

Castleisland Family Resource Centre/ St Vincent de Paul Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne €600

Castleisland Active Retired Group, Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne €750

Cairdeas Camp Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne €700

Killeentiera Community Centre, Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne €1,200

Kielduff Community Co-Operative Scoiety Ltd, Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne €1,000

Comhlacht Forbartha an Gleanne Cuideachta faoi Theorainn Ráthaíochta, Kenmare €750

IRD Waterville CLG. Community First Responders, Kenmare €1,000

South West Family Resource Centre, Kenmare €1,000

Foilmore Community Centre, Kenmare €1,000

Cumann Tithiochta Na Dromoda / Ionad Lae na Dromoda, Kenmare €1,000

Coiste Forbartha na Sceilge, Kenmare €1,000

Kilgarvan Burial Ground Committee Kenmare €500

Glenbeigh Community Tidy Towns Group, Kenmare €500

Portmagee Development Group CLG/Social Service Group, Kenmare €500

Sneem Men’s Shed, Kenmare €500

Valentia Community Centre/Gym, Kenmare €1,000

Rockmount Care Centre, Kenmare €1,000

Adrigole Family Resource Centre t/a The Caha Centre, Kenmare €500

Beaufort Community Care Group, Kenmare €500

Ballyfinnane Community Hall, Kenmare €800