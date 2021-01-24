Minister for Education and Kerry TD welcomes funding for local community groups

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the announcement of over €60,000 (€62,534) in funding for Kerry community groups.
73 projects across Kerry were awarded funding under the Community Enhancement Programme, which is designed to support community groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas.
Childcare groups, playgrounds, recreational groups, community gardens, sports grounds and initiatives that support the elderly are among the projects to receive funding.
Minister Foley says the funding is an endorsement of the wonderful voluntary work that goes on in local communities, and has come at a time when the spirit of community has never been more important to the people of Kerry.
The full list of community groups:
A Better Ballyduff, Listowel €1,000
Ballyduff Tidy Towns, Listowel €500
Tarbert Bridewell CLG Listowel €500
Knockanure Development Association Group, Listowel €500
Moyvane/Knockanure Parish Pastoral Council, Listowel €500
Ballyheigue Social Economy Enterprises CLG, Listowel €1,000
Ballyheigue Social Economy Enterprises CLG, Listowel €500
Asdee Community Development Association, Listowel €1,000
Ballybunion Community Forum Clg. Listowel €1,000
Kilshenane Community Group, Listowel €1,000
Ballybunion Sea & Cliff Rescue Service Listowel €750
Kerry Writers’ Museum, Listowel €1,000
Listowel Rugby Football Club, Listowel €750
Woodview Resident’s Association, Listowel €500
Ballyheigue Development Association, Listowel €1,750
The Diarmuid O Catháin Cultural Centre, Listowel €500
Duagh Sports & Leisure Complex Ltd, Listowel €500
Lixnaw Community Centre, Listowel €500
North Kerry Home Maintenance Service, Listowel €2,000
Moyvane Community Sports Hall, Listowel, €500
Tidy Tralee Together, Tralee €1,500
Tralee International Resource Centre, Tralee €900
Phoenix Women’s Centre (Kerry Women’s Recource Centre), Tralee €500
Kerry Stroke Support Group, Tralee €500
Irish Girl Guides – North Kerry Tralee €500
Cumman Iosaef, Tralee €2,000
Castleview Residents Association, Tralee €1,000
Rahoonane Community Centre, Tralee €1,000
Kerry County Council, Baile Mhuire LTD. Tralee €1,000
Tralee Community Development Project, Tralee €400
The Spa Tidy Village Group, Tralee €1,000
Kerry County Council, Tralee Rowing Club (Cumann Ramhaíochta Thrá Lí) Tralee € 00.
Mountain Biking Kerry (MTBKY) Tralee €400
Kilcummin Looking Good, Killarney €750
Kerry Parents & Friends Assoc.Killarney €1,000
Kerry Parents & Friends Assoc. Online Education Provision Team, Killarney €1,000.
Ballydribeen Residents Association, Killarney €1,000
Social Action Group, Rathmore CLG, Killarney €1,500
Killarney Men’s Shed, Killarney €470
Killarney Water Rescue, Killarney €750
Killarney Celtic Football Club, Killarney €500
Kerry Public Participation Network, Countywide €2,000
Kerry Cycling Campaign, Countywide €2,000
South Kerry Development Partnership CLG, Countywide €1,364
Castlegregory Community Council, Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne €1,000
Castlemaine Community Services Group (Castlemaine Comm. Centre)
Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne €500
Comhar Chumann Forbartha An Leith Triúigh Teo Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne €750
Scartaglin Day Care Service (Scartaglin Social Action) Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne € 1,000
Castleisland Day Care Centre, Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne €500
West Kerry Care of the Aged, Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne €700
Knocknagoshel Sports & Recreation Assoc. CLG Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne €500
Cordal Community Resource Centre Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne €2,000
Castleisland Family Resource Centre/ St Vincent de Paul Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne €600
Castleisland Active Retired Group, Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne €750
Cairdeas Camp Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne €700
Killeentiera Community Centre, Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne €1,200
Kielduff Community Co-Operative Scoiety Ltd, Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne €1,000
Comhlacht Forbartha an Gleanne Cuideachta faoi Theorainn Ráthaíochta, Kenmare €750
IRD Waterville CLG. Community First Responders, Kenmare €1,000
South West Family Resource Centre, Kenmare €1,000
Foilmore Community Centre, Kenmare €1,000
Cumann Tithiochta Na Dromoda / Ionad Lae na Dromoda, Kenmare €1,000
Coiste Forbartha na Sceilge, Kenmare €1,000
Kilgarvan Burial Ground Committee Kenmare €500
Glenbeigh Community Tidy Towns Group, Kenmare €500
Portmagee Development Group CLG/Social Service Group, Kenmare €500
Sneem Men’s Shed, Kenmare €500
Valentia Community Centre/Gym, Kenmare €1,000
Rockmount Care Centre, Kenmare €1,000
Adrigole Family Resource Centre t/a The Caha Centre, Kenmare €500
Beaufort Community Care Group, Kenmare €500
Ballyfinnane Community Hall, Kenmare €800