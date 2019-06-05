Minister denies mental health is the Cinderella of the health service

A new policy framework for mental health services will be published in the coming weeks.

That’s according to the Minister of State with responsibility for mental health, Jim Daly.

The new policy document will be the first national strategy in this area since A Vision for Change was published in 2006.

Junior Minister Daly was in Kerry yesterday where he officially opened three mental health service centres.

He denied that mental health is the Cinderella of the health services when it comes to funding.

Minister Daly said it has received over 1 billion euro in funding.