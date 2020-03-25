Business Minister Heather Humphreys spoke to Jerry about the 3.7 billion euro package to help workers and companies hit by the pandemic.
Kerry businesses which closed due to COVID-19 can reopen and avail of government financial...
Essential Kerry businesses which closed due to COVID-19 can reopen and avail of government financial supports.Yesterday, in an effort to keep businesses open, the...
Chair of Kerry IFA says mart closure is disappointing
The Chair of Kerry IFA says the closure of marts to curb the spread of coronavirus is disappointing but the farming industry will rise...
Blockade of Dingle port condemned by fishing organisations
Seven of the largest fishing organisations in the country are condemning blockades at Dingle and Castletownbere ports.On Monday, over 25 fishermen in Dingle gathered...
Minister on COVID-19 Wage Subsidies and Emergency Payments – March 25th, 2020
Business Minister Heather Humphreys spoke to Jerry about the 3.7 billion euro package to help workers and companies hit by the pandemic.
Council Warning: Get Serious on Social Distancing Outdoors – March 25th, 2020
John Breen is Kerry County Council’s Director of Services for the Environment.