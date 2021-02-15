Minister confirms locations for Kerry mass vaccination centres

The Minister for Health has confirmed the locations of Ireland’s vaccination centres, including the two bases in Kerry.

Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre on the Killarney Bypass and the Kerry Sports Academy at Dromtacker, Tralee are among the 37 nationwide centres.

Last week, the HSE wouldn’t comment when Radio Kerry reported that these locations would be the county’s centres for mass COVID-19 vaccine hubs.

Minister Stephen Donnelly says in the coming months, we will see these centres operating to full capacity and administering vaccines to the general population.