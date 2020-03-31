Minister condemns those who started fire in Killarney National Park

The Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan has condemned those who started a fire which lead to the loss of 150 acres of habitat in Killarney National Park as reckless and irresponsible.

She said that the full rigours of the law will apply in relation to those responsible.

Kerry Fire Service yesterday reported 13 call outs to gorse, bog and forest fires over the weekend.

The Minister described the fires as a despicable and heinous crime at the best of times but more especially now when it is diverting emergency services at a critical time.

She reminded the public that it is illegal to burn land at this moment and those who do face penalties.

Minister Madigan said that the cause of the National Park Fire is still under investigation and the NPWS will be following up with Gardai and Kerry Fire Services.

She thanked the Kerry Fire Service and the National Parks and Wildlife Service staff who worked tirelessly to quench the fire in the Dinish region of Killarney National Park.