Minister commits to developing South Kerry Greenway as soon as possible

The Minister for Environment will support bringing the South Kerry Greenway to fruition as soon as possible.

Eamon Ryan was speaking in the Dáil in response to an appeal from Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin, for funding to be committed to the project.

The 32-kilometre cycle and walkway from Renard to Glenbeigh will mostly follow the route of the abandoned Farranfore to Valentia railway line.

Last week, An Bord Pleanála gave Kerry County Council the go ahead for planning permission and Compulsory Purchase Order for lands, but with two sections of the line omitted.

Deputy Brendan Griffin said following the granting of planning, the next challenge is to find the approximately €15 million needed to build the South Kerry Greenway.

He said if the government provided one-off funding, it could be complete by end of 2022, which would be a very welcome boost to the local economy.

Minister for Environment Eamon Ryan said the South Kerry Greenway will be one of the finest greenways in Europe.

He said some elements need to be looked at by Kerry County Council, including the section between Cahersiveen and Renard Point which was not given the go ahead.

The council will have to evaluate changes and submit a revised business case including costs, and the department will examine it and see what funding can be allocated.

The Minister noted €1.4 million is available to use on the route in 2021, and it’ll get more government spending in the coming years.

He added he’ll support the South Kerry Greenway being developed as soon as is possible.