Kerry’s Junior Minister says connecting Tralee and Listowel with a greenway is a priority.

Brendan Griffin says with the greenways from Tralee to Fenit and Listowel to the Limerick county bounds progressing, one between Tralee and Listowel would be the next step.

This would see a continuous greenway from Fenit to Adare.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin says this a priority for him, and it would be hugely beneficial for Tralee.