Minister Brendan Griffin launches Local Sports Partnerships Annual Report

Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin has launched the Local Sports Partnerships Annual Report in Killarney.

The 12th annual Sport Ireland Local Sports Partnerships Report provides an overview of the work done by the 29 LSPs across the country, and highlights the projects and programmes that are being operated locally.

Minister Griffin says the work of the network is vital in providing opportunities and increasing participation.

He adds that this work is making a substantial contribution to the health and wellbeing of individuals, local communities and the wider population.

The full 2018 LSP Annual Report can be viewed here: https://www.sportireland.ie/Media/Latest_News/2018%20LSP%20Annual%20Report.pdf