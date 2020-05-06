Minister Brendan Griffin calls for zero percent VAT rate for the hospitality sector

Junior Tourism Minister and Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin has called for a zero per cent VAT rate for the hospitality sector.

A number of TDs have said the rate needs to be cut, to help the tourism sector survive the hit it’s taken because of COVID-19.

The government has warned hotels, pubs and restaurants will be among the last businesses to fully return to normal.

Minister Griffin – who has also called for an extra Bank Holiday to boost the season – says he’s in favour of cutting the VAT rate for the hospitality sector to zero: