Minister Brendan Griffin calls for a Saturday election

Junior Minister Brendan Griffin has called for the election to be held on a Saturday.

The Kerry Fine Gael TD and Minister says he believes the most likely date for the election is February 7th but he’s calling on the Taoiseach to consider holding a Saturday election to allow more people to vote.

The Minister added that he believes an announcement will be made by Thursday.

He was speaking on this morning’s Kerry Today programme.

 

