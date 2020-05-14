Minister believes start of college year will be close to normal with Leaving Cert cancelled

The Education Minister believes now that the Leaving Certificate has been cancelled, the start of the new third level academic year will be closer to the normal time.

It was announced last week that the exams, which had been scheduled to start on July 29th, would not take place, and students would be offered calculated grades.

Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh says at one stage it looked as if third level might not start until November or even January.

He says that will now be closer to the normal time, with the Leaving Cert being cancelled.