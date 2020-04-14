Martin Rogan of Mental Health Ireland says his organisation is getting more calls from families of people with mental health challenges. He also offers advice on how all of us can maintain good mental health at this time.
41 more people die as a result of COVID-19
41 more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic.19 more cases have been confirmed in Kerry.36 deaths occurred in the...
Increase in domestic incidents in Kerry during COVID-19 restrictions
Kerry Gardai say there’s been an increase in domestic incidents during the current COVID-19 restrictions.Gardai say the rise in cases reflects a national trend.Over...
ESB Networks postpones electric vehicle trial in Kerry
ESB Networks has postponed a trial of electric vehicles in Kerry.It was part of the utility's pilot programme on the Dingle Peninsula, which aims...
Frontline Shoutouts – April 14th, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...
Students react to Leaving Cert delays – April 14th, 2020
With news that the Leaving Cert won't go ahead in June and may be held in July or August instead, how is that going...
Terrace Talk – April 13th, 2020
On this weeks Terrace Talk, John Delaney and the Loan – one year on, what’s changed? Irish Times journalist Mark Tighe speaks one year...