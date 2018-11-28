Milltown man receives prison sentence for assault with a golf club

A Milltown man has received a prison sentence for assault with a golf club.

22-year-old Dylan Scannell of 8 Laurel Avenue, Milltown, had pleaded guilty to assault in Pike Hill, Ballycasheen, Killarney on July 30th 2016 and to producing a weapon on the same occasion.

He also appealed previous sentences to Tralee Circuit Court.





The court heard around a dozen people were camping in Pike Wood in July 2016 when Dylan Scannell arrived with two others at 11.40pm.

Mr Scannell approached the victim and began swinging a golf club at him; the court was told the motive was that the victim owed the accused money for drugs.

The victim was knocked unconscious, and was brought to University Hospital Kerry with lacerations to his ear and lip and his two front teeth had been knocked out.

Mr Scannell has 52 previous convictions, the majority of which come from the Children’s Court.

Judge Tom O’Donnell also ruled on district court appeals, which related to a number of offences including theft, violent disorder and criminal damage offences.

In total, taking into account concurrent sentences, Mr Scannell was sentenced to three years imprisonment, with the final 12 months suspended.