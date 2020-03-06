Milltown man appointed to National Council of Londis Retailers

Seamus Kelly, owner and operator of Kelly’s Londis Milltown, has been elected to the National Council of Londis Retailers (NCLR) until 2022.

The NCLR is made up of eight Londis retailers, who are representative of urban and rural retailers from around the country and who play a key role in the success and development of the Londis brand in Ireland.

The members serve for two years and as part of their role, council members help develop Londis Ireland’s overall plan by regularly meeting with management of BWG Foods, owners and operators of the Londis brand in Ireland.