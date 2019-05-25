Millions of French viewers will see Kerry in documentary

Millions of French viewers will get to see Kerry in a new documentary.

A French TV crew, guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland, have visited locations around the country to mark the 50th anniversary of Charles de Gaulle’s visit to Ireland.

The crew captured footage at various locations associated with De Gaulle’s Irish trip in 1969, including Derrynane Beach, Sneem and Kenmare.

The documentary will air later this year on two popular French television channels and will be seen by millions of viewers.