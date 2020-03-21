Mikie Joe O’ Regan, Meenagishaugh, Gneeveguilla, Rathmore

By
receptionradiokerry
-

In accordance with the national guidelines and in the interest of public health, Mikie’s funeral will be strictly private. A memorial Mass to celebrate Mikies’s life will take place at a later date. Strictly no flowers, donations if desired directly to the Fuschia ward, Killarney Community Hospital. Enquiries to O’ Mahony’s funeral directors, Gneeveguilla.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR