Mikie Joe O’ Regan, Meenagishaugh, Gneeveguilla, Rathmore

In accordance with the national guidelines and in the interest of public health, Mikie’s funeral will be strictly private. A memorial Mass to celebrate Mikies’s life will take place at a later date. Strictly no flowers, donations if desired directly to the Fuschia ward, Killarney Community Hospital. Enquiries to O’ Mahony’s funeral directors, Gneeveguilla.
Maryanne O’ Flynn née Kelly, Rae Street and formerly Rock Street, Tralee & Dundrum,...
A private funeral will take place for Maryanne, and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. John's Church at a later date. Donations...
Timmy Joe (Tim) Brandon, Cloon Glebe, Ardfert and formerly of Kilmorna, Duagh
In accordance with HSE directives and Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Enquiries to McElligott's Funeral Home, Tralee.
Interview With Kingdom Rower Dukarska
Killorglin rower Monika Dukarska says she spent two weeks in self-isolation after returning from an Olympic Training Camp in Italy around the time of...
Tralee ICG Chairman On Cancellation Of International Children’s Games
The International Children's Games due to be held in Hungary have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.A team from Kerry was due to...