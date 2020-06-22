Mike “Sull” O’ Sullivan of Kevin Barry’s Villas Tralee

A private family funeral will take place for Mike “Sull” O’ Sullivan which will be live streamed at www.stjohns.ie on Wednesday June 24th at 10.00 AM

Sadly missed by brothers Johnny, Connie and Charles, sisters Maureen and Catherine, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family neighbours, wide circle of friends and friends and colleagues in Tralee Boxing Clubs

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****