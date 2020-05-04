Mike O’Donoghue, Ballycarbery Castle, Cahersiveen.

Private funeral mass for Mike O’Donoghue will take place tomorrow Tuesday (May 5th) at the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen at 11am. Burial afterwards in Keelavarnogue Cemetery. Funeral mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen. Enquiries to Daly’s Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen.

