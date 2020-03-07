Mike O Brien, Rahoonane, Tralee and formerly of Ballyseedy Cottages

devoted husband of Ann and wonderful father of Michael and Karen. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family – his wife, son, daughter, grandchildren Chloe, Hazel and Finley, brother James, sisters Margaret, Kathleen, Marie, Patsy and Tina, son-in-law Ryan, daughter-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday evening (March 8th) from 3.00pm to 5.00pm followed by removal at 5.00pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (March 9th) at 10.00am, followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.