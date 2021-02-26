Mike ‘Michael’ Breen, PM Riordans, Mountain Stage, Glenbeigh and formerly of Gleannacappaí, Kilgobnet, Beaufort.

Passed away peacefully at home, 47 years of age, dearly beloved husband of Clara, Devoted father of Serena and Nathan, loving son of Bridie and Jim, loved brother to Neilie, Mary, Joan, Liz and James, forever loved by his nieces, nephews, father-in-law Billy, mother-in-law Noreen, brothers-in-law Pate and Pajo, sister-in-law Margaret. Now resting in Gods care, so dearly loved, so sadly missed.

Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 10.30am at St. James’ Church, Glenbeigh. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-james-church-glenbeigh

Followed by private cremation.

Donations if desired to the Kerry Hospice Foundation.

Guards of honour will take place at Mountain Stage, Glenbeigh Village and Killorglin. Please observe social distancing guidelines.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****