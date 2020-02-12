Mike Mc Kenna, Lougher, Annascaul.

Reposing at his residence in Lougher, Annascaul tomorrow Thursday (Feb 11th) from 5pm to 8pm.  Funeral arriving to the Sacred Heart Church Annascaul on Friday morning for requiem mass at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Ballinclare Cemetery.  Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

