Mike Kelliher of Lismongane, Fossa, Killarney

A private funeral will take place for Mike Kelliher in the Prince of Peace Church, Fossa Killarney. Requiem Mass for Mike Kelliher will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv/fossa on Monday morning at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.

Funeral cortege leaving his family home on Monday morning at 10.15am to arrive at Fossa Church for 10.50am.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

