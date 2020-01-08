Mike John Moynihan, Gullane, Gneeveguilla

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Arriving in St. Joseph’s Church Rathmore for prayers of reception tomorrow Thursday (Jan 9th) at 5pm. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Time will be allowed on both days for offering sympathy. House strictly private and for immediate family only. The family would respect privacy at this time.

