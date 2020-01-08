Arriving in St. Joseph’s Church Rathmore for prayers of reception tomorrow Thursday (Jan 9th) at 5pm. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Time will be allowed on both days for offering sympathy. House strictly private and for immediate family only. The family would respect privacy at this time.
Case of Killorglin man charged with manslaughter forwarded to the circuit court
The case of a Killorglin man charged with manslaughter has been forwarded to Tralee Circuit Court.21-year-old Christian Fleming of Mountlyne, Killorglin was charged with...
Light sequence to be changed at busy Tralee junction
Kerry County Council is to ask a contractor to reprogram the sequence of lights at a prominent Tralee junction.Fianna Fail Cllr Mikey Sheehy raised...
Wednesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
RESULTSKerry Airport Kerry Area Basketball BoardKERRY AIRPORT MEN'S DIVISION 2 CUP Tralee Tigers 47 TK Killarney Cougars 62KERRY AIRPORT U17 GIRLS CUP Gneeveguilla 61 TK Cougars...
Wednesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Daly's SuperValu 13's Div 1Killarney Athletic B 3 Killarney Celtic B 0
Mike John Moynihan, Gullane, Gneeveguilla
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Under 16.5 Fruen Cup FootballIntermediate School Killorglin v Colaiste Chriost Ri at middaySt Brendan's Killarney v Bandon at 1.30Under 19 Schools HurlingCauseway Comprehensive...