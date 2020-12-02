Mike Doyle, Inch West, Listowel.

Predeceased by his parents Nellie and Willie, sister Mai, brothers Kieran, Philip, Denis, Sean and Bill. Beloved brother of Noel and Vincent and cherished uncle of Maria and Denise. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private family Funeral will take place for Mike, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue, on Thursday morning at 11.30 am,

Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Ballybunion.

