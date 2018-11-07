Mike Daly Resigns As Killarney Golf & Fishing Club Chairman

Killarney Golf and Fishing Club’s Management Council will have a new Chairman in 2019 after Mike Daly told the club’s AGM that he will be stepping down.

A motion of no confidence in Mr Daly, which also called on him to step down immediately, in the names of leading members Tommy Cooper and Ger Walsh, was not moved in the circumstances.

Mike Daly has called for an end to damaging leaks to the media from inside the club regarding recent controversies surrounding a report by management consultants Deloitte into the running and management of the club.





Members have not yet seen the full report.

The Irish Examiner reports that members called for an end to the stand-off between the chairman and the manager, describing it as unacceptable.