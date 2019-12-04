Mid-Kerry Schools Win Dunloe Cup & Shield Double

A brilliant second half display from Milltown Presentation has led them capturing the Dunloe Cup for the first time.

They overcame St Brendan’s Killarney 2-13 to 0-08 in this afternoon’s final at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Presentation Selector John Curtin says it’s an historic achievement for the school.

Intermediate School Killorglin completed a mid-Kerry double in winning the final of the Dunloe Shield.

They got the better of Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Rathmore on a 5-16 to 2-12 scoreline in Castleisland.