Mid-Kerry road improvement scheme plan to be unveiled

A proposed road improvement scheme in mid-Kerry is being unveiled next week.

The project relates to 2.6 kilometres of the N72 road between Killorglin and Anglont and will include the upgrading of the route, along with a three-metre-wide shared cycle and pedestrian facility.

The N72 Killorglin to Killarney road is seen as an important strategic access route and is critical to the development of the Kerry Hub Knowledge Triangle.

Kerry County Council will host a webinar next Friday (February 19th) at 4pm where the preferred route option will be outlined.

Members of the public are being invited to register for the online presentation by clicking here

Questions or comments can also be submitted ahead of the webinar.

The project team can also be contacted by telephone at 066-7142444 and on [email protected].