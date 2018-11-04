Mid Kerry Football Honours Go To Glenbeigh/Glencar

Glenbeigh/Glencar were victorious in the Final of the Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship, sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin.

They came from a goal down with 7 minutes to go to score the last 5 points of the encounter and defeat Laune Rangers 0-17 to 1-12 in Killorglin.

The first half ebbed and flowed; Rangers raced into a 3 points to no score lead inside 4 minutes but the sides were level at 3 all by the 8th minute. 4 points without reply pushed Rangers clear again but again Glenbeigh Glencar hit back, this time making it a one point game at 0-8 to 0-7.





The final minute of the half saw Rangers goal, a sweeping move up the field finished off by Fiachra Clifford. Glenbeigh Glencar hit back with two points before the break, meaning a two point deficit for them at the break-Laune Rangers 1-8 Glenbeigh Glencar 0-9.

The second half was quite low scoring for much of the period, with little between the teams. There were just 7 scores in the 23 minutes after half time, leaving Rangers ahead 1-12 to 0-12. They would not score again while Glenbeigh Glencar had the final 5 points to claiming the title. 2 Darran O’Sullivan points, with a Daniel Griffin score sandwiched between, drew the sides level.

2 minutes from time Tommy Cahill put Glenbeigh Glencar in front by 1. The same player doubled that advantage 2 minutes into added on time with his 6th point of the day. Glenbeigh Glencar saw the game out and captured their 4th title since 2011.

Colm Kelly reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/FTMidKerry.mp3

Man of the Match, sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant, went to Darran O’Sullivan.