Mid Kerry Football Honours Go To Glenbeigh/Glencar

Glenbeigh/Glencar were victorious in the Final of the Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship, sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin.
They came from a goal down with 7 minutes to go to score the last 5 points of the encounter and defeat Laune Rangers 0-17 to 1-12 in Killorglin.
The first half ebbed and flowed; Rangers raced into a 3 points to no score lead inside 4 minutes but the sides were level at 3 all by the 8th minute. 4 points without reply pushed Rangers clear again but again Glenbeigh Glencar hit back, this time making it a one point game at 0-8 to 0-7.
The final minute of the half saw Rangers goal, a sweeping move up the field finished off by Fiachra Clifford. Glenbeigh Glencar hit back with two points before the break, meaning a two point deficit for them at the break-Laune Rangers 1-8 Glenbeigh Glencar 0-9.
The second half was quite low scoring for much of the period, with little between the teams. There were just 7 scores in the 23 minutes after half time, leaving Rangers ahead 1-12 to 0-12. They would not score again while Glenbeigh Glencar had the final 5 points to claiming the title. 2 Darran O’Sullivan points, with a Daniel Griffin score sandwiched between, drew the sides level.
2 minutes from time Tommy Cahill put Glenbeigh Glencar in front by 1. The same player doubled that advantage 2 minutes into added on time with his 6th point of the day. Glenbeigh Glencar saw the game out and captured their 4th title since 2011.
Colm Kelly reports
Man of the Match, sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant, went to Darran O’Sullivan.
Glenbeigh Glencar’s Peter O’Sullivan