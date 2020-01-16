Mid Kerry Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill to back Tralee’s Norma Foley

Mid Kerry Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill is to support Tralee-based candidate Norma Foley in the General Election.

Cllr Foley is one of three Fianna Fáil names to appear on the ballot paper in Kerry on February 8th, along with Waterville Cllr Norma Moriarty and Ballyheigue TD John Brassil.

Cllr Michael Cahill, who previously left Fianna Fáil before re-joining in 2016, has confirmed he will not run in the election as an independent candidate.

He had been hoping to contest the General Election for his party, and wanted a four-candidate strategy in Kerry.

He now says he’s giving his backing to Cllr Norma Foley out of family loyalty, instead of Cllr Norma Moriarty who’s geographically nearest to him.