Mid Kerry community warns of further deaths unless work is done at fatal blackspot

A Mid Kerry community has warned of further deaths unless work is done at a fatal blackspot.

Members of the South and West Kerry Municipal District received a deputation from residents of Steelroe, a housing estate on the N70 Killorglin to Milltown road.

Speaking on behalf of the deputation, Claire O’Sullivan says residents in Steelroe have major concerns over the speed limit and road markings in the area.





She believes the 100 kmph speed limit is excessive, and a continuous white line along the route should be reinstated.

Additionally, the deputation has asked Kerry County Council to take back a ditch in an effort to improve sight lines.

Members of the South and West MD also heard that three people have been killed over the past ten years because of issues on the road and, if remedies are not sought, more fatalities may occur.

In response, council engineer Padraig Teahan said the N70 is under the care of Transport Infrastructure Ireland, and issues such as road markings and speed limits are legally binding, as per the Road Traffic Manual.

He adds it’s extremely unlikely any of the aforementioned issues can be addressed by the council without TII approval.